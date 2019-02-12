Netanyahu says Israel's missiles can go very far in threat to Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C-R) is briefed by Maj.-Gen. Eli Sharvit (C-L), chief of Israel's navy, February 12th, 2019.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu termed the navy's strength “impressive,” a day after he said he was unimpressed by Iran's threats against Israel.
“I'm impressed by everything I've seen here, of course you can not show everything, but these missiles you see behind - these missiles can go very far, against any enemy, including Iran's proxies in our region,” Netanyahu said on a visit to the naval base in Haifa.
“I am very impressed by the strength of the navy,” he said, calling it a “primary component” of Israel’s defensive and deterrent capabilities.
Israel acts “constantly” to prevent Iran and its proxies from entrenching themselves on Israel’s northern border and in the region,” Netanyahu said. “We do whatever we need to do.”
On Monday, Netanyahu responded to the threats of a senior commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards on the 40th anniversary of the Iranian revolution to raze Tel Aviv and Haifa by saying, “I do not ignore the Iranian regime’s threats, but I’m not impressed by them, either. If this regime makes the terrible mistake and tries to destroy Tel Aviv and Haifa, it will not succeed, but it will be the last anniversary of the revolution that they will celebrate. They should take this into account.”
