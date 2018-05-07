May 07 2018
|
Iyar, 22, 5778
|
Bennett: 'Lebanon equals Hezbollah' after election

By REUTERS
May 7, 2018 09:04
JERUSALEM - Hezbollah's gains in the Lebanese election on Sunday show that the state is indistinguishable from the Iranian-backed Shi'ite group and that Israel should not distinguish between them in any future war, an Israeli security cabinet minister said.

"Hezbollah = Lebanon," Education Minister Naftali Bennett, a rightist in the Israel's conservative coalition government, said on Twitter on Monday.

"The State of Israel will not differentiate between the sovereign State of Lebanon and Hezbollah, and will view Lebanon as responsible for any action from within its territory."


