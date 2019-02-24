Bennett: Netanyahu and Trump to build Palestinian state after elections

X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will go along with US President Donald Trump’s peace plan and call for a Palestinian state, Education Minister Naftali Bennett warned on his way into Sunday’s cabinet meeting.
“Netanyahu and Trump are coordinating the presentation of a plan to establish a Palestinian state the day after the election,” he said.
Bennett repeated what has long been reported, and said the Trump administration is waiting until after April 9 before presenting its plan in order to avoid interfering in Israel’s elections.
“A day or two after the elections, they will present a plan to establish a Palestinian state on 90% [of the West Bank] and divide Jerusalem,” the New Right Party leader warned.
According to Bennett, the next government will include the centrist Blue and White Party.
“The only way to stop it is with a strong New Right,” he said.
Likud responded by saying Bennett’s statements were “total nonsense with no connection to reality. After the elections, Netanyahu will establish a right-wing government.”
Netanyahu said on Thursday that a government led by the Blue and White Party “will establish, I want to say sooner or later, but with them it will be much sooner, a Palestinian state... on the outskirts of Tel Aviv. It will be next to Afula and Beersheba... A Palestinian state will endanger our existence.”
Blue and White has yet to present a platform on the matter, following the unification of Yesh Atid, Telem and Israel Resilience, whose candidates have stated different views on a possible two-state solution.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>