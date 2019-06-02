Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Bennett: This morning I was education minister, tonight I am Naftali

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Bennett and Ayelet Shaked would leave their positions as education minister and justice minster on Sunday morning.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 2, 2019 20:21
Naftali Bennett speaks outside his home in Ra'anana, June 2, 2019

Naftali Bennett speaks outside his home in Ra'anana, June 2, 2019. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

 
"This morning I was education minister, tonight I am Naftali," former education minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday evening outside his home in Ra'anana after being fired from his position.

The two were also removed from their positions on the security cabinet on Sunday, effective within 48 hours, and the next cabinet meeting was pushed off by Netanyahu until Tuesday to ensure they would not be able to attend.


Bennett also expressed gratitude for his time serving as education minister, but lamented that "Everyone is replaceable."

He did not mention what his political plans were, and whether he would be running with Shaked again under the New Right platform.

