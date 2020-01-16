Bennett: Yamina will stay together even after elections

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett stated that the Yamina list would remain one list even after the upcoming March elections on Thursday.
The New Right, Bayit Yehudi and National Union parties came together in a last-minute deal Wednesday night. The far-right, Kahanist party Otzma Yehudit was left out in the end, after New Right leader Naftali Bennett refused to accept the extremist party into his political union despite massive pressure from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do so.Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.
"Yamina. I am proud to lead a movement that joins together the entire ideological right and all the varieties of religious Zionism," said Bennett.
After the September elections, the Yamina leaders said they would immediately split back into two factions; Bayit Yehudi/National Union led by Rafi Peretz and New Right, led by Shaked and Bennett.
