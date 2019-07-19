Bennett and Shaked to meet on Saturday night to discuss future

Head of the New Right Party Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, 2019..
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

New Right head Naftali Bennett and former justice minister Ayelet Shaked will meet on Saturday night to discuss the model of running the right-wing bloc in the coming elections, Maariv reported.
The two are also planning to discuss their political future. The meeting will take place in Tel Aviv and is not open to media coverage.
On Wednesday, Bennett told Army Radio that he "estimates that Shaked will run with me in the upcoming elections. With great wisdom, she is calculating her steps."
Bennett declined repeatedly on Wednesday to commit to backing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the next government and said that if his party passed electoral threshold he would not support dispersing the Knesset again.
In the meantime, the parties to the right of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud are still working on a process of uniting the different parties in order to prevent the loss of many votes, as was the case in the last elections, but there is still no integration that will bring the desired union.
According to a poll by Channel 12 held three days ago, in a situation in which the former justice minister will head the joint Right list, the list will win 12 seats.
Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.
