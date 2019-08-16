Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Benny Gantz says Netanyahu cannot handle this 'new wave of terror'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 16, 2019 15:17
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said in a statement on Friday afternoon that the current administration cannot handle the "new wave of terrorism." 

Gantz released a statement wishing a quick recovery to those injured in Friday's ramming incident in the West Bank. His statement continued to say that the terrorist organizations are calling Netanyahu's bluff and believe that he is losing control of the country. The statement continues with him saying that the "Blue and White government led by me will assemble the strongest security cabinet against terrorism and restore deterrence.

"I pledge that the personal safety of all Israeli citizens will not be futile."


Related Content

Breaking news
August 16, 2019
Ramming attack caused by Temple Mount tensions - Hamas

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings