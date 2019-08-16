Benny Gantz says Netanyahu cannot handle this 'new wave of terror'

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said in a statement on Friday afternoon that the current administration cannot handle the "new wave of terrorism."



Gantz released a statement wishing a quick recovery to those injured in Friday's ramming incident in the West Bank. His statement continued to say that the terrorist organizations are calling Netanyahu's bluff and believe that he is losing control of the country. The statement continues with him saying that the "Blue and White government led by me will assemble the strongest security cabinet against terrorism and restore deterrence.



"I pledge that the personal safety of all Israeli citizens will not be futile."

