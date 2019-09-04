Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Bezeq recieves 30 million NIS fine

By YNET
September 4, 2019 15:57
YNet reports that Competition Commissioner, Attorney Michal Halperin, imposed a 30 million shekel administrative fine on Bezeq for abusing its monopolistic position in telecommunications infrastructure and damaging competition in the provision of telecommunications services. This was after a company hearing. Stella's former CEO, Stella Handler, a fine of 500,000 NIS.


