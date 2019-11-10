Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Bolivian armed forces orders operations to 'neutralize' armed groups

By REUTERS
November 10, 2019 20:55
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Bolivian Armed Forces said it had ordered air and land operations to "neutralize" armed groups that act outside the laws, in a statement released on Sunday.

Bolivia has endured heavy protests since President Evo Morales' disputed election victory on Oct. 20. Earlier on Sunday, the Organization of American States (OAS) said an audit had determined irregularities in the election. Morales agreed to hold new elections and replace the electoral tribune authorities.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 10, 2019
Romania's Iohannis wins presidential ballot, will face runoff

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings