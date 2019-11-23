NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Bolsonaro says Brazil is prepared in case of protests, but not worried

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday his government is alert and prepared for any possible social unrest after weeks of protests that have sent shockwaves across the region in recent weeks, but added he was not concerned.
"Of course South America is a concern for all of us," he said at an event in Rio de Janeiro, highlighting in particular the case of Venezuela. "We have to be prepared and not be surprised by the facts, but so far I see no reason for this movement to come here."

He also described the recent protests in Chile, whose 1973-1990 dictatorship Bolsonaro has praised in the past, as excessive.

"These are not demonstrations, they are acts of terrorism," Bolsonaro said.

Bolsonaro added that the government is considering legalizing the export of so-called "in natura" wood - native trunks from the Amazon and other forests that could be sold abroad without any prior processing.

The president said the case is under consideration by Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, and permission to export such wood may need congressional approval.

"It is better to export in a legalized manner than in a clandestine manner," Bolsonaro said. "Ricardo Salles will give me the final say next week."

Bolsonaro has faced criticism from some countries and environmental groups over his stewardship of the Amazon, one of the world's key bulwarks against climate change. Bolsonaro argues that it is Brazil's choice how to develop its land.

On Saturday, he said he was unconcerned by critics' accusations against him.

"I am not worried about losing allies. I am worried about not losing Brazil," he said.
Haim Katz: We must allow people to compete in the primaries, if they wish
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/23/2019 08:24 PM
Names of Netanya fire casualties have been given over to medical court
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/23/2019 08:22 PM
Sa’ar: Leadership primary can save the Likud
The IDF shot down a drone on its way from Gaza to Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/23/2019 07:26 PM
Hanniyeh: The indictment of Netanyahu raises the morale of Palestinians
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 11/23/2019 06:47 PM
Landslides kill at least 36 people as heavy rains lash northwestern Kenya
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 05:09 PM
Ex-CIA officer sentenced to 19 years in prison for conspiring to spy for China
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 04:53 PM
Pence visits US troops in Iraq, holds call with prime minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 03:41 PM
Iran asks Russia to provide $2 bln loan for power plants, railroads
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 03:04 PM
Mike Pence visits U.S. troops in Iraq, to meet prime minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 02:39 PM
Car bomb kills at least 10 people near Syria's border with Turkey
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 02:34 PM
Suspects fire at police car in Deir al-Asad, northern Israel
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 11/23/2019 02:27 PM
China attacks U.S. at G20 as the world's biggest source of instability
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 02:20 PM
Iraq-Iran border crossing reopens after week-long closure
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 02:16 PM
Iran VP warns of consequences if regional states are involved in unrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 01:51 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by