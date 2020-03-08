28 Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus - Health Ministry

The Health Ministry announced three new coronavirus cases in the country on Sunday evening.The 26th Israeli was diagnosed with coronavirus after visiting the Spanish Island of Tenerife.The individual is from Haifa. He returned to the country on March 3 and since then has been in isolation.According to the ministry, he is in stable condition.The full results of his epidemiological investigation will be made public soon. So far, only the man's flights have been published.1. Iberia flight number ib3943 from Tenerife to Madrid on 3.3.20 departure time 11:05 landing time 14:55.2. Connection flight number ib3316 of Iberia from Madrid to Tel Aviv on 3.3.20 at 17:00 at 22:45.Minutes after the Health Ministry announced that the diagnosis of patient No. 26 with coronavirus, it released information on patient No. 27, who is reportedly from Israel's northern region. The patient returned to Israel from vacationing in Vienna on March 3.Shortly after that, the Health Ministry announced that a 28th patient had been diagnosed with coronavirus.The patient, whose information was released within minutes of patients 27 and 26, is a 60-year-old man Jerusalem.He was in contact with a coronavirus patient from France who was in the city last week.He has been in home-isolation since March 6.Idan Zonshine contributed to this report.