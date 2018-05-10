May 10 2018
Britain calls on Iran to stop destabilizing the Middle East

By REUTERS
May 10, 2018 14:41
LONDON) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson condemned Iranian rocket attacks against Israeli forces and called on the Islamic Republic to refrain from any further actions that would destablise the region.

"The United Kingdom condemns in the strongest terms the Iranian rocket attacks against Israeli forces," Johnson said. "We strongly support Israel’s right to defend itself."

"We urge Iran to refrain from further actions which will only lead to increased instability in the region. It is crucial to avoid any further escalations, which would be in no one’s interest."


