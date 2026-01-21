Former Iranian empress Farah Pahlavi issued a rare public appeal on Tuesday night calling for a National Day of Mourning to honor Iranians killed in the Islamic Republic’s ongoing crackdown on nationwide protests. In a statement put out on social media, Pahlavi said Iran had witnessed “crimes against humanity” in recent days, describing a wave of violence that she said had shocked the world and left the country “wounded.”

“The blood that has been shed by thousands of our compatriots in Iran cannot be ignored nor be trampled on,” Pahlavi wrote, commenting that “the brave children of Iran have sacrificed their lives and poured their blood at the roots of the saplings of freedom.”

Pahlavi, the widow of the late Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, announced that January 23, 2026, would be observed as a National Day of Mourning by Iranians inside the country and across the diaspora. She called on Iranians worldwide to observe one minute of silence at 12 p.m. local time in memory of those killed.

“You, the great nation of Iran, affectionately call me ‘The Mother of Iran. The ‘Mother of Iran’ joins all mothers in Iran who have been denied the right to mourn the loss of their dearest children during this ruthless massacre,” the former empress stated. “For this reason, I declare a National Day of Mourning on January 23, 2026, to be observed by all freedom-loving Iranians throughout the world, and request that we all join in one minute of silence at 12:00 noon, local time, to honor our fallen children.”

Protestors burn images of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a rally held in Solidarity with Iran's Uprising, organised by The national Council of Resistance of Iran, on Whitehall in central London on January 11, 2026. (credit: CARLOS JASSO / AFP via Getty Images)

Iran protest death toll climbs as internet blackout continues

The statement comes as the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) updated its official statistics of the Iran protests to 4,519 confirmed deaths, 9,049 under review, 5,811 seriously injured, and 26,314 arrests. The country also passed 300 hours of a government-enforced internet blackout, as the regime continues to suppress the demonstrations.

People inside Iran reported that massacres have taken place and regime forces have entered homes forcefully to find protesters.

Pahlavi concluded her message with a call for perseverance, urging Iranians not to relent until the country “regains its freedom,” and ending with the declaration: “Light will prevail over darkness.”