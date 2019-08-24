Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

British government welcomes release of Hong Kong consulate employee

By REUTERS
August 24, 2019 11:42
LONDON - The British government on Saturday welcomed the release of an employee at its consulate in Hong Kong who had been detained in mainland China.

Simon Cheng was held for 15 days for violating public security management regulations, police in Shenzhen, across the border from Hong Kong, said on Saturday.

"We welcome the release of Simon Cheng and are delighted that he can be reunited with his family. We will continue to provide support to them," a spokesman for Britain's foreign ministry said.



"Simon and his family have requested privacy and we would be grateful if this is respected." 


