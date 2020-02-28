The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
British man who was on Diamond Princess ship dies in Japan

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 28, 2020 15:18
LONDON - A British man who was aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, docked in Yokohama, Japan, has died from coronavirus, Kyodo news reported on Friday.
Britain's Foreign Office could not immediately be reached for comment. 


