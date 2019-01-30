New York Jewish resident 'brutally' beaten by assailants in Brooklyn

A Jewish man was 'brutally' beaten last night by three unidentified assailants Brooklyn, New York.
The attacks were allegedly racially charged due to the fact the assault was unprovoked and nothing was stolen from the victim.
This is not the first time New York Jews have been subjected to antisemitic attacks, there have been a slew of these attacks in recent years.
Early in January, a Jewish man was attacked by a group of 'teenage black males' in the Crown Heights area of New York
.
The young man, 19, was “violently assaulted,” as Collive reported, and is being investigated by the New York Police Department in conjunction with the Hate Crimes Task Force.
One member of the group of teens approached the Jewish man as he walked past a local laundromat and asked him, “Do you want to fight?” The teenager then began to punch the Jewish man in the face and knocked him to the ground, according to Collive.
The victim was taken to Maimonides Hospital to be treated for light injuries.
The group of teens fled. A nearby security camera captured the teens on video though not the actual assault, according to the report.
There have been several assaults on identifiably Jewish victims in Crown Heights over the last year.
In December, there was an attack on an identifiably Jewish teen in Queens, New York and was classified as a gang incident and not a hate crime, angering a local Jewish community.
The Jewish boy, David Paltielov, 16, remained hospitalized one week after the Nov. 29 attack in the Forest Hills neighborhood, the Gothamist reported. He was wearing a kippa and tzitzit at the time of the attack.
Two other Orthodox Jewish teens were attacked in separate incidents in Brooklyn on the same day.
In a related development, in October of last year, an Orthodox Jewish man was beaten at a traffic intersection in Brooklyn in an assault that was determined to be a hate crime by the New York City Police Department.
The attack took place on Sunday at around 7:30 a.m. in the Borough Park neighborhood. The man, 62, was carrying a special bag containing his prayer shawl and phylacteries and appeared to be walking to morning services.
The attack, captured on local surveillance video cameras, occurred when a man of Middle Eastern descent got out of his car and chased the Jewish man into the middle of the intersection where he threw him down on the road and began to beat him.
Police say the incident began after a verbal argument broke out between the two men while the victim was crossing the street.
In May of 2018, a man was charged among other things, with first-degree strangulation as a hate crime, and second-degree assault as a hate crime. The assailant was also charged with illegal possession of marijuana. He was arrested last month.
The victim of May's attack was Menachem Moskowitz, a 52-year-old father of 9, occurred on April 21. He told the CrownHeights.info
news website following the attack that he said “good afternoon” to the man who was smoking a cigar on a street corner.
Both Jewish candidates who ran for Congress in November for a suburban New York district say they have been targeted with antisemitic rhetoric in the past.
On Sunday, the campaigns for Rep. Lee Zeldin and his Democratic challenger, Perry Gershon, in the 1st Congressional District of Long Island traded condemnations over the incidents.
A swastika was found painted on a Gershon campaign sign that day. In addition, Gershon campaign signs have been vandalized with other phrases, including “baby killer” and “gay lover.”
Zeldin said antisemitic messages have been sent to him, including one that spoke about his wife and children being taken to the gas chamber, according to reports. Zeldin campaign signs also have been torn down and vandalized.
Gershon called on Zeldin to condemn the vandalism of his campaign signs, which Zeldin suggested may have been done by the Gershon campaign, News 12 Long Island reported.
All in all New York City is no stranger to antisemitism, police have offered additional help and have volunteered their assistance to help curb these 'antisemitic' attacks.
New York's top police officers believe that there are real world actions that can better protect Jewish minorities, both here and abroad. Some of the insights come from lessons learned in Europe and are also applicable here, at home.
The rise of social media, lingering angst over the financial meltdown of 2008 and the spread of intolerant ideologies have all been identified as root causes of the rising tide of antisemitism. Regardless of its root cause(s) and despite the best intentions of many, the vile phenomenon of violent antisemitism is unfortunately here to stay and thus, appropriate protective measures are set to be taken by local police departments.
This is a developing story.JTA, Marcy Oster, Raymond W. Kelly, Mitchell D. Silber, David Cohen and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.
