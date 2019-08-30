Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Brother of U.S. gymnast Simone Biles arrested in triple murder - reports

By REUTERS
August 30, 2019 17:17
Police arrested the brother of U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles and charged him with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of three people at a New Year's Eve party in Cleveland, local news media said on Friday.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, of Cleveland, was taken into custody on Thursday at Fort Stewart, Georgia, according to reports from cleveland.com and other media that quoted a joint statement from the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

Police and officials with the prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



According to the reports, Biles-Thomas was part of an "uninvited group" who entered the New Year's Eve house party, leading to an altercation with guests and shots fired.



Two men died at the scene: Delvante Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, the reports said. A third victim - Devaughn Gibson, 23 - was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Biles-Thomas is being held at Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Georgia and an arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 13 in Cleveland, the reports said. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney.


