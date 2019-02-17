Israel to penalize Palestinians for terror payments by withholding tax fees

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Israel will deduct more than half a billion shekels it collects in tariffs for the Palestinian Authority because of payments the PA makes to terrorists and their families, the security cabinet decided on Sunday



According to a statement the Prime Minister's Office put out following the meeting, security officials told the cabinet that in 2018 the PA paid out NIS 502,697,000 ($140m) to terrorists imprisoned in Israeli jails, their families, and to security prisoners who had been released.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the security echelon to further investigate the scope of the payments, and as this information is obtained, the sum to be deducted is to be adjusted accordingly.On July 7, the Knesset passed legislation introduced by Avi Dichter (Likud) and Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) requiring the Defense Ministry to inform the security cabinet of how much the PA pays in “welfare payments to terrorists and their families,” which will then be deducted from the amount Israel transfers to the PA each month.This legislation followed passage of the Taylor Force Act in the US, which ended most US assistance to the Palestinians unless the PA stops payments to terrorist and their families, so called “pay-to-slay.”The PA government said earlier this month that the taxes and tariffs collected by Israel belong to the Palestinian public.“Any deduction from these revenues is nothing but a continuation of Israeli piracy against billions of dollars that Israel has stolen,” the PA said in a statement at the time. “This is also a clear and blatant violation of Israeli obligations in accordance with signed agreements, especially the Paris Economic Protocol.”The PA also threatened earlier this month that if Israel deducts the funds, the PA will not accept any of the money Israel transfers to it under the terms of the Oslo Accords – more than $100 million a month.Dichter responded to the security cabinet decision by saying that “the party is over.” This move, he said, “will make it clear to the Palestinian Authority and to [PA President Mahmoud Abbas] Abu Mazen: Paying salaries to murderers does not pay!"

