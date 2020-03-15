Chief Rabbi: Health Ministry instructions are Halacha

The Chief Rabbi's office announced Saturday night that the instructions published by the Health Ministry are to be followed closely, saying that "all health-related instructions are today's Halacha."
The office reported they are holding discussions with professionals regarding weddings, minyan prayer, funerals and other issues, adding that any decision would be reported once it is made.
The Chief Rabbi called upon all Jews to follow the Health Ministry's instructions and to give their thoughts and prayers to stop the pandemic.
"Following discussions [Health Ministry director Moshe Bar Siman Tov] held with Chief Sephardic Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef and [Religious Services] Minister Yitzhak Vaknin, it has been decided to shut down all mikvehs for man starting tomorrow morning," the ministry said.
"The announcement applies to all mikvehs for man, both public and private."