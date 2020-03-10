China shuts all temporary coronavirus hospitals in city of Wuhan
By REUTERS
MARCH 10, 2020 09:29
SHANGHAI - China has now closed all temporary hospitals in the central city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, a news website backed by the Shanghai government, the Paper, said on its official Twitter account on Tuesday.
