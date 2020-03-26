The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

China to suspend entry of foreigners with visas, residence permits

By REUTERS  
MARCH 26, 2020 17:30
China will temporarily suspend the entry of foreigners with valid Chinese visas and residence permits starting on March 28, as an interim measure in response to the coronavirus epidemic, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
Exemptions will be made to those traveling in a diplomatic or official capacity, as well as holders of "C" visas, the ministry said in a statement.
"C" visas are issued to foreigners involved in provision of international transportation services.
Benny Gantz elected Knesset Speaker
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/26/2020 06:11 PM
Coronavirus crisis could destroy far more than 25 million jobs -ILO
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 05:33 PM
IDF strikes down a Hezbollah drone
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/26/2020 05:32 PM
Meretz leader Nitzan Horovitz: You elected Gantz? You got Netanyahu
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/26/2020 05:29 PM
US imposes fresh sanctions on Iranian individuals, companies
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 05:07 PM
Armenia reports first death related to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 04:51 PM
Venezuela's Maduro to face U.S. drug trafficking charges - source
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 04:17 PM
Transportation Minister lauds Gantz for ‘getting a backbone'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/26/2020 04:06 PM
Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 1,019 to 7,431 -authorities
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 03:38 PM
Mnuchin: Americans to get aid within three weeks amid coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 03:37 PM
200 Arab-Israeli students return from Jordan
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/26/2020 03:19 PM
Vietnam quarantines tens of thousands in camps amid coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 02:41 PM
Coronavirus: Sick Israelis spikes to 2,666
  • By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
  • 03/26/2020 02:14 PM
A sixth Israeli has died from coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/26/2020 01:49 PM
Naftali Bennett: IDF prepared for shutdown, but we'll ease into it
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 03/26/2020 01:40 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by