Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

China's Xi says disputes in Gulf should be resolved peacefully

By REUTERS
September 23, 2019 14:24
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Disputes in the Gulf should be resolved peacefully via talks, and all sides should remain calm and exercise restraint, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Iraq's visiting prime minister on Monday, state television reported.

"At present the situation in the Gulf region of the Middle East is complex and sensitive," the report cited Xi as saying, without directly mentioning the attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities.

Saudi Arabia and its ally the United States have blamed the attacks on Iran, which Iran denies.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 23, 2019
Indonesian military says 16 die during unrest in Papuan town

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut