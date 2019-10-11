Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Chinese delegation departs USTR building as U.S. trade talks conclude

By REUTERS
October 11, 2019 19:14
 WASHINGTON - Chinese officials, led by Vice Premier Liu He, departed the U.S. Trade Representative's office on Friday, signaling that two days of U.S.-China trade talks had concluded.

Liu is due to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House at 2:45 p.m. EDT (1845 GMT).

It was unclear when Liu and the Chinese delegation would return to Beijing. A Chinese official told Reuters that there was concern that he would not be able to make the final Air China flight from Washington's Dulles Airport to Beijing on Friday at 4:05 p.m. EDT. 


