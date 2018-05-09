May 09 2018
|
Iyar, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Chinese diplomat: All parties should stick to Iran nuclear pact

By REUTERS
May 9, 2018 06:53
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIJING  - China's special envoy for Middle East issues, Gong Xiaosheng, said all parties involved in the Iran nuclear pact should stick to the deal and use dialog and negotiation to resolve the dispute, China's official Xinhua agency reported on Wednesday.

The report, from Tehran and dated May 8, quoted Gong as telling reporters after meeting Iranian officials that China was willing to strengthen cooperation with all parties involved in the Iran nuclear pact.

US President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 international nuclear deal on Tuesday that was struck by his predecessor Barack Obama with five other world powers and Iran. It aimed to prevent stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 9, 2018
Japan says to normalize N. Korea ties if nuclear, abduction issues solved

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut