Chinese woman detained for hiding coronavirus contact history

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 3, 2020 18:10
BEIJING - A 36-year-old woman in China's northern municipality of Tianjin was detained by police on Monday after "deliberately concealing" her contact with someone from a coronavirus-stricken area, according to Xinhua news agency.
According to the report, the woman surnamed Liu had hurt virus prevention and control work through her actions and local public security authorities took her in for "administrative detention". It was not clear whether she had since been released.The death toll in China from the newly identified virus, which emerged in Wuhan, capital of the central province of Hubei, rose to 361 as of Sunday, with more than 17,000 cases of infection.
China has implemented strict transport curbs in the areas most affected by the virus and asked all those who have visited Hubei, where almost all the deaths have occurred, to isolate themselves for 14 days.
3 Gazan fishermen arrested by IDF - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/03/2020 06:16 PM
Air Canada makes emergency landing after piece of landing gear falls
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 06:15 PM
Explosive balloons continue to enter southern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/03/2020 05:25 PM
US university in Qatar cancels Lebanese band talk after anti-gay backlash
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 04:38 PM
Explosive balloons fall in Palestinian village in West Bank - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/03/2020 04:09 PM
Hong Kong suspends 4 more border crossings to curb spread of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 03:31 PM
Multiple victims shot on California bus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/03/2020 03:21 PM
China says good communication with Taiwan on coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 02:39 PM
Sporting events affected due to coronavirus epidemic
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 02:21 PM
Police arrest two West Ham fans for alleged homophobic gestures
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 02:15 PM
ISIS claims south London attack - Amaq news agency
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 02:07 PM
UK's Johnson vows action over early release of terrorism offenders
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 01:54 PM
Turkey says its overnight death toll up to six in Syria's Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 01:46 PM
Israeli patient with possible coronavirus symptoms reported in Bnei Berak
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/03/2020 01:43 PM
Weinstein defense expected to further challenge rape accuser's testimony
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 01:43 PM
