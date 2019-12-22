Christmas tree torched in village near Acre

Residents of the village of Jadeidi-Makr, near Acre, on Sunday condemned the torching of the Christmas tree that was set up in the center of the village.A video posted on social media platforms showed an unknown man setting fire to the tree before fleeing the scene.
No one claimed responsibility for the arson, which took place on Saturday night.Residents of the village expressed outrage over the incident, describing it as “barbaric and cowardly.” They also called on the police to take immediate action to arrest the culprits.One of the residents said that those behind the torching of the Christmas tree were seeking to drive a wedge between Christians and Muslims.
MK Ayman Odeh, head of the Joint List, arrived in Jadeidi-Makr to help set up a new Christmas tree. “Christmas trees will continue to light our path with love and friendship,” he said.Jadeidi-Makr Mayor Suheil Milhem said that despite the incident he continues to believe that his village is “a symbol of tolerance, friendship, love and coexistence.”
The Christmas tree has been torched in Jadeidi-Makr village near Acre in northern Israel. pic.twitter.com/7t8Es67cPH— Khaled Abu Toameh (@KhaledAbuToameh) December 22, 2019
