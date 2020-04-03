The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus: 7,030 people infected

The Health Ministry report showed that some 115 people were in serious condition, including 95 are on respirators.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 3, 2020 11:10
Ziv Medical team workers seen at a coronavirus critical care unit, at the Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat on April 2, 2020. (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Ziv Medical team workers seen at a coronavirus critical care unit, at the Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat on April 2, 2020.
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Israel surpassed 7,000 on Friday as the 37th person died of the disease.
The Health Ministry report showed that some 115 people were in serious condition, including 95 are on respirators. 
The spike in cases comes on the same day that the government decided to crack down on the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) city of Bnei Brak. Last night, the government approved a full military-enforced closure on the city. Armed troops from the IDF’s Paratrooper Brigade began being deployed early Friday to work with the Homefront Command.
Bnei Brak has more coronavirus per capita than any other city in Israel, the Health Ministry showed. On Friday, 966 people were diagnosed with the virus there - up 418 people in the last three days and 66 from the day before.
In comparison, Jerusalem, with close to 1 million residents, has 1,003 cases.
At a meeting of the Knesset coronavirus committee on Thursday, Maccabi Health Services CEO Prof. Ran Saar said that his fund handles the healthcare of half of the city’s residents and, “according to various indications, about 38% of the residents of Bnei Brak are ill, which is 75,000 people.”
The 37th person to pass away in the country was yet unnamed on Friday morning, however, what we do know is that he was a 71-year-old man who was receiving treatment at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer. 
His death comes on the backdrop of the most morbid day for coronavirus in the country: On Thursday, 10 people passed away from the disease. Among them was Rabbi Yekutiel Yehuda (Zalman) Cohen, a 90-year-old rabbi who was considered among the leaders of the Vizhnitz hasidic sect. He was a Holocaust survivor who spent time in Auschwitz-Birkenau and Buchenwald concentration and death camps.
The country is working to beef up its supply of ventilators to treat the sickest people and protective gear to ensure that medical personnel will be safe when helping these patients. As of Friday, thousands of medical professionals were in isolation and 294 were sick with the virus.




