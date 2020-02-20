Coronavirus cases in China reported to be lowest since Jan 23
By REUTERS
FEBRUARY 20, 2020 04:34
BEIJING - Mainland China had 394 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said on Thursday, down from 1,749 cases a day earlier and the lowest since Jan. 23.
That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 74,576.
The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 2,118 as of the end of Wednesday, up by 114 from the previous day.
