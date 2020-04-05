The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus cases surge to nearly 8,500, death toll creeps closer to 50

Some 106 people are on respirators.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN, YONAH JEREMY BOB  
APRIL 5, 2020 21:39
Magen David Adom worker wearing protective gear against the coronavirus in Israel (photo credit: FLASH90)
Magen David Adom worker wearing protective gear against the coronavirus in Israel
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Five more people died on Sunday, bringing the country's death toll to 49, as the number of patients hit 8,430 by day's end.
Among the latest victims, all over the age of 60 with preexisting medical conditions, was an 84-year-old woman, the sixth person to pass away from the Mishan senior living facility in the South and the fourth in the last three days.
Some 139 people with coronavirus are in serious condition, among them 106 who are intubated, the Health Ministry showed.
The rise in patients has not stopped all people from breaking the Health Ministry’s guidelines. Police said that a coronavirus patient was arrested on Sunday on a public bus which was making its way on Route 1 toward Jerusalem for violation of his quarantine.
Police stopped the bus en route and placed a fine on the patient. The bus driver was also fined NIS 5,000 for allowing more than the allowed amount of people onto his bus, a violation made more serious by the patient who violated his quarantine.
As a result of the mixture between violations, all 33 passengers and the driver have gone into quarantine, while the patient is currently in police custody.
At the same time, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit issued a statement rebuking residents of yishuvim and other villages who have taken the law into their own hands by preventing entry to their areas due to the coronavirus situation.
Mandelblit said that only the Israel police have the authority to restrict movement into and out of specific areas. The attorney-general said he issued the statement after complaints had been filed to the police over the situation and the police had asked for guidance.


Tags Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The other deadly disease By JPOST EDITORIAL
A spirit of wars and Passovers past in the fight against coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
The Jewish paradox of the coronavirus By YAAKOV KATZ
Ronald Lauder Passover and the power of Jewish resilience By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by