The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: first victim to die from coronavirus outside China

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 05:56
The Philippines on Sunday announced its first fatality from the new coronavirus outbreak, a Chinese man from Wuhan, the first known person to have died outside of China.
The Department of Health said there were now two confirmed infections in the Philippines, including the 44-year-old Chinese man, who died on Feb. 1.The man developed severe pneumonia after being admitted to the hospital, the department said.
The death is the first known instance of a person dying of the virus outside China, according to the World Health Organization.
Philippine health officials on Jan. 30 confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in the country.
The health department's announcement followed a move by the Philippine government to expand its travel ban amid the outbreak to include all foreigners coming from China. It earlier had restricted only those from the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak.
The ban also covers foreigners coming from Hong Kong and Macau, said President Rodrigo Duterte's longtime special assistant, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go.
Japan: three people evacuated from China tested positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 06:06 AM
Three injured in a car crash in south of Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/02/2020 05:07 AM
Coronavirus: 304 deaths in China
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 02:07 AM
Israeli Air Force strikes targets in the northern Gaza Strip
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/02/2020 01:07 AM
Leah Goldin: Why didn't Netnyahu do for my son what he did for Naama?
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/01/2020 08:13 PM
US official to 'Post': We appreciate Arab reactions to peace plan
Benny Gantz: Abbas is rejecting an opportunity
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/01/2020 07:39 PM
Netanyahu: Abbas must not have heard about the tribes of Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/01/2020 06:45 PM
Suspected incendiary balloons spotted near Sderot, southern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/01/2020 06:03 PM
US pressure on Iran to continue despite lifting sanctions on China
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 05:28 PM
Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new prime minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 05:27 PM
Arab League rejects Trump's Middle East plan - communique
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 04:22 PM
Abbas to present an alternative peace plan at the UN
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/01/2020 04:12 PM
Jordanian Foreign Minister warns Israel not to do any one-sided actions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/01/2020 04:08 PM
Arab League leader: Palestine is an issue of all Arabs
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/01/2020 01:41 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by