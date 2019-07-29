Cyprus court postpones hearing in rape accusation case

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
PARALIMNI, Cyprus – A court in Cyprus postponed a hearing on Monday in the case of a 19-year-old British woman suspected of falsely accusing a group of Israelis of gang rape.
The woman was arrested on Sunday after police said she withdrew an accusation that 12 Israeli teenagers raped her in a hotel room in the holiday resort of Ayia Napa in mid-July.The woman is being held on suspicion of public mischief in a case that caused an uproar in Israel.
Cypriot authorities, who initially arrested 12 Israelis for questioning, released five last week and the remaining seven on Sunday. They had all denied any wrongdoing.
A district court in the town of Paralimni postponed the remand hearing because the woman's lawyer was not present. It was re-scheduled for Tuesday.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>