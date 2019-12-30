The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Cyprus court rules UK woman lied when claiming Israelis raped her

By ALON EINHORN

By ALON EINHORN  
DECEMBER 30, 2019 10:46
A 19-year-old British woman covers her face as she arrives at the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus (photo credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU)
A 19-year-old British woman covers her face as she arrives at the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus
(photo credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU)
A 19-year-old British woman who claimed that 12 Israelis raped her in a hotel in Aiya Napa, Cyprus in July has been found guilty on Monday of committing public mischief and lying about being raped, Judge Michalis Papathanasiou ruled.
The court claimed that the woman is an "unreliable witness" and ruled that she lied about being raped, doing so in revenge for being filmed by the Israeli youths during a sexual act.
"My conclusion is that the guilt of the accused has been proven beyond reasonable doubt," the presiding judge said in his verdict, describing her claims as inconsistent and adding that she had attempted to mislead the court.
The possible verdict, expected to be published later, is a year in prison and a thousand Euros fine, after being found guilty of fraud and filing a false complaint.
Originally,12 Israelis were arrested for the alleged rape that occurred in Ayia Napa, after she claimed that the suspect gang raped her in a hotel room. While admitting to have willingly gone there with one of them, she claimed that the other 11 showed up and raped her.
Three Israelis have admitted to having sexual intercourse with the girl, but claimed that it was done with her consent; the other nine denied having any physical contact with her.
Five of the Israelis were released a week before the other seven and allowed to return home, after the police received results of DNA tests and watched footage the Israelis took of the event.
The woman confessed she said she was raped in revenge for being filmed, but later claimed that the police forced her to sign a confession written them, without giving her access to a lawyer.
"The confession was taken under pressure given the threats made," said the woman's lawyer. "They didn't warn her and didn't allow her access to a lawyer as was entitled under the European Convention on Human Rights. Furthermore, they didn't tell her that she could leave the police station and didn't give her the option to leave at any point."
According to the lawyer, none of the procedures at the police station were documented.
"They honestly made me sign falsely," said the woman to her friend. "They think it's a conspiracy and they threatened to issue an international arrest warrant to arrest you all."
Reuters contributed to this report.


