Deadly mass shooting reported at Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee

Police in Milwaukee said on Wednesday that officers were on the scene of a "critical incident" at the Molson Coors headquarters, which local news media described as a shooting with multiple casualties.The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, citing multiple unnamed sources, said seven people had been killed, including the shooter. That report could not be immediately confirmed.A message posted by the Milwaukee Police Department on Twitter said only that police were "investigating a critical incident" and urged the public to "stay clear of the area" near the city center. No further official information was immediately made available.A Molson Coors security official said: "We have no information at this time."