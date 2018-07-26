July 26 2018
|
Av, 14, 5778
Defense Minister Liberman to begin new IDF head recruitment process

By JPOST.COM STAFF
July 26, 2018 18:00
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman announced that he will begin the process of selecting a new IDF chief of staff, in a press release Thursday.

"As the current IDF General Chief of Staff will step down on December 31, I will begin a round of meetings with possible candidates and hold consultations to select the best Chief of Staff for the IDF," Liberman said.

Liberman said that the new chief of staff would "know to lead the IDF to win on the battlefield."

The process of selecting the head of the IDF includes six steps: speaking with former prime ministers, defense ministers and chiefs of staff to get their perspectives; a meeting with current IDF Chief General Gadi Eizenkot about candidates to assume command after him; holding interviews with possible candidates; holding a series of examinations to conclude that all candidates are eligible for the position; determining the defense minister's position about whom the next chief of staff should be; and holding a consultation with the prime minister, the last stage is for the government to approve the nomination.

Hot Opinion
Most Read
