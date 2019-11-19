Defense Minister Naftali Bennett to hold security meeting with military chiefs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
NOVEMBER 19, 2019 07:26
Following the events at the Golan Heights, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett will hold a security meeting on Tuesday morning with the Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, and with senior officials at the Kirya in Tel Aviv.
