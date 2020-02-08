The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Democratic candidates question Sanders' electability

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 8, 2020 04:28
Democratic presidential contenders asked in a debate on Friday whether the views of progressive Bernie Sanders would be too far to the left to attract the voters needed to beat Republican Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.
The candidates said Sanders, a self-identified democratic socialist who finished in a dead heat in the first contest in Iowa earlier this week with Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was out of step with everyday Americans.
"Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is a candidate who will bring people in from the middle," US Senator Amy Klobuchar said at the eighth Democratic debate, four days before New Hampshire's pivotal primary.
"I think we need someone to head up this ticket that actually brings people with her instead of shutting them out," she said of Sanders.
