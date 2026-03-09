US President Donald Trump said on Monday that operations Epic Fury and Roaring Lion against Iran are "very far ahead of schedule" and that the campaign against the Islamic regime is nearly complete.

"I think the war is very much complete, pretty much," Trump told CBS News. "They have no navy, no communications, they've got no air force. Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones."

"If you look, they have nothing left. There's nothing left in a military sense," Trump added.

Trump would back killing Mojtaba Khamenei, US officials tell WSJ

Meanwhile, Trump told aides that he would back the killing of newly-ascended Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei if he proves unwilling to agree to Washington's demands, current and former US officials said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A woman holds a placard with an image of Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei alongside late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on the day of a gathering to support Mojtaba Khamenei, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 9, 2026. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

These demands would include ending Iran's nuclear development, the outlet noted, adding that the White House declined to comment on the matter.

However, Trump told the New York Post that he was "not happy" about Khamenei's ascension, after having called him "unacceptable."

Last week, Trump wrote on social media that he wanted a say in picking a new "great and acceptable" supreme leader after the Islamic regime offered its "unconditional surrender."

"I'm not going through this to end up with another Khamenei," Trump told Time magazine.

Additionally, Trump warned on Monday that the US would hit Iran much harder if Tehran stopped the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

"If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far," Trump wrote on social media.

"Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!"

Also, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said they would "determine the end of the war" and that Tehran would not allow "one liter of oil" to be exported from the region if US and Israeli attacks continue, state media reported on Tuesday, citing IRGC's spokesperson.