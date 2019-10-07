Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Democratic contender Bernie Sanders vows to eject money from U.S. elections

By REUTERS
October 7, 2019 13:08
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders on Monday proposed overturning rules on money in elections, as the Democratic presidential contender pledged to "transform our political system by rejecting the influence of big corporate money."

Sanders, one of 19 Democrats competing to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election, would replace the Federal Election Commission with "a true law enforcement agency" and rid party conventions and presidential inauguration ceremonies of corporate sponsorship, according to a statement from his campaign.

"When we win the Democratic nomination and defeat Donald Trump, we will transform our political system by rejecting the influence of big corporate money," the statement said.



Sanders also proposed a constitutional amendment that "makes clear money is not speech and corporations are not people," intended to undermine U.S. Supreme Court decisions that allow unrestricted spending through political action committees and tax-exempt advocacy groups.



A constitutional amendment requires the support of two-thirds of both houses of the U.S. Congress and ratification by three-quarters of the states. Leading Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have opposed most efforts to restrain political donations.



The proposal comes as Sanders, 78, is recovering from a health scare that forced him to cancel campaign events last week.



On Friday, his campaign said Sanders had suffered a heart attack but that he would be back on the campaign trail soon.



Sanders trails former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic nomination in most national opinion polls.



But his campaign said last week it raised $25.3 million in mostly small donations in the third quarter of this year, outstripping all other Democrats in the 2020 race.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 7, 2019
Yemeni govt, separatists close to deal on ending Aden stand-off - sources

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings