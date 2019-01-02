Dov Hanin: Politics doesn't begin and end in the Knesset

Breaking news.
Joint List MK Dov Hanin, the only Jewish member of Arab party, discussed his decision not to run in the upcoming Knesset elections in an interview with Army Radio Wednesday.
"Politics doesn't begin and end in the Knesset," Hanin said. "I have had a lot of successes in the Knesset, but I cannot ignore one harsh truth: this country keeps going in the wrong direction."
When asked about inflammatory statements by MKs Jamal Zahalka and Hanin Zoabi, also members of the Joint List, Hanin responded that "the demonization of the Arab parties is part of the problem."
