Driver who secretly recorded Yair Netanyahu will pay PM's son 30,000 NIS

According to court documents, Yair Netanyahu, the son of the prime minister, reached a settlement with Roey Rosen, the driver who secretly recorded a conversation the diplomat's son had in a car while using his services. The defendant will be forced to pay Netanyahu 30,000 shekels within 21 days and will also issue a public apology to Netanyahu.



The apology read: "During the course of my work as a driver, transporting Yair Netanyahu. I recorded conversations within the vehicle. I did not take such an action in order to harm Yair Netanyahu, who generally acted towards me in a friendly and respectful manner. And I am sorry for the harm that was cause as a result of the publication of the conversations and the feeling that I violated his privacy," Rosen said.





