The Health Basket Committee announced the addition of 141 medical technologies worth NIS 500 million to the state-subsidized health basket on Friday, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.Diseases treated by the new drugs include cancer, Crohn’s, muscular dystrophy and depression. Vaccines to prevent measles were also added to the basket, after an alarming number of measles cases were registered in 2019.Last year, the Committee added 107 drugs and technologies worth NIS 460 million, bringing the total value of the 2019 health basket to approximately NIS 53.7 billion.Due to the political stalemate, in December a budget for the basket had still not been agreed between the finance and health ministries. However, Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov pledged a NIS 500 million addition.“Under the watch of myself and the Deputy Minister, we will not reach a situation in which essential medicine is left outside of the public basket. We have already been in elections, financial crises and continuous budgets, and we have maintained this important principle – and will do so this time too,” he said at the time.