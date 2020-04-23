EU: West Bank annexation would be violation of int'l law

EU: the status of 1967 territories remains unchanged. In line with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including resolutions 242 (1967) and 338 (1973), the European Union does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank. — Tovah Lazaroff (@tovahlazaroff) April 23, 2020

EU: reiterates that any annexation would constitute a serious violation of international law. The European Union will continue to closely monitor the situation and its broader implications, and will act accordingly. — Tovah Lazaroff (@tovahlazaroff) April 23, 2020

The European Union (EU) stated on Thursday afternoon that it recognizes Israel according to 1967 borders and therein does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank.It further reiterated that any annexation would be a violation of international law.