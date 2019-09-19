Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

EU executive says Britain sent in "documents" with Brexit ideas

By REUTERS
September 19, 2019 13:31
BRUSSELS - Britain has submitted some proposals in writing of how it would like the stalled Brexit deal to be amended, a spokeswoman for the European Union's executive Commission said on Thursday, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

"We have received documents from the UK and on this basis we will have technical discussion today and tomorrow on some aspects of customs, manufactured goods and sanitary and phytosanitary rules," said the spokeswoman Mina Andreeva.She added EU and British Brexit negotiators, Michel Barnier and Stephen Barclay, will also discuss Brexit in Brussels on Friday


