Sirens sounded across Israel on Tuesday afternoon after Iran launched barrages of ballistic missiles towards the Jewish State.

Also on Tuesday, the IDF warned that Hezbollah was planning a larger-than-standard overnight rocket attack.

Earlier in the day, cluster munitions from Iran caused shrapnel to fall on the train station in Holon and other locations throughout central Israel.

Train service between Tel Aviv and Rishon Lezion Moshe Dayan stations was suspended, while other railway lines continue to operate normally, Israel Railways said.

The railway added that no injuries had been reported.

Holon Junction railway station following Iranian missile strike, March 17, 2026. (CREDIT: MDA)

Israel Fire and Rescue reported that teams were dispatched to multiple locations after damage was reported to several residential buildings in Holon, as well as fires in open areas in Tel Aviv and Or Yehuda.

MDA stated that they have sent teams out to the reported locations where shrapnel has fallen, and no injuries have been reported.

Later on Tuesday afternoon, after additional missiles targeting central Israel were intercepted, there were several reports of fallen shrapnel, United Hatzalah said.

Fire and Rescue teams were dispatched to Rishon LeZion, Moshav Zaytan, and Lod after receiving reports of shrapnel falling on residential buildings.

Fires broke out in Rishon Lezion as a result of the fallen shrapnel, with reports of heavy damage to buildings throughout the city.

No casualties have been reported.

Another barrage later on Tuesday afternoon also resulted in no reports of casualties, though several fragments were reported to have fallen and one missile was reported by Fire and Rescue to have landed in an open space in central Israel.

IDF intercepts Iranian barrage on Tuesday morning

Earlier, sirens sounded across central Israel in the early morning hours on Tuesday as the IDF intercepted a barrage of missiles launched towards Israel from Iran.

According to Magen David Adom, no casualties or severe injuries have been reported.