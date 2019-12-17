The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

EU must focus on avoiding cliff-edge in Brexit talks

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 17, 2019 13:58
The European Union will have to limit talks on its future relationship with the United Kingdom to avoiding another cliff-edge, a senior EU official said on Tuesday, after Britain confirmed it would definitely leave the bloc by the end of 2020.
After his big election win, Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to outlaw any extension of a planned Brexit transition period beyond 2020 and use the prospect of a cliff-edge to demand a comprehensive free trade deal in less than 11 months.
"Given all the signals... we are well advised to take seriously that the UK does not intend to go for an extension of the transition and we need to be prepared for that," said Sabine Weyand, director-general of the EU's trade department.
"That means in the negotiations we have to look at those issues where failing to reach an agreement by 2020 would lead to another cliff-edge situation," she told a European Policy Centre think tank seminar.
Weyand said the European Commission, which coordinates trade policy for EU countries, was ready to start negotiations very quickly after Britain formally left the EU on Jan. 31 and was very clear about its priorities.
Any duty-free, quota-free deal would need to be accompanied with guarantees of a level playing field in areas such as state aid and competition, environmental and labor law and taxation.
This would go beyond requirements set in recent deals with Japan or Latin America because they are further away and less economically integrated with the EU than Britain.
The two sides will also be looking for deals in other areas, such as fisheries, security and aviation.
"All these things need to be coordinated so that we maximize our negotiating leverage," Weyand said.
"SLEEP-WALKING" INTO NO-DEAL?
The Commission was due on Tuesday to brief the remaining 27 EU countries on its work program for negotiations with Britain from January until the end of 2020.
One EU diplomat said Johnson's proposed deadline would leave both sides worse off.
"Haste will come at the expense of services and security. This means we are pretty much guaranteed a WTO-style exit," the diplomat said, referring to World Trade Organization rules that kick into force in the absence of a full-fledged trade deal.
A second EU diplomat said the EU was ready for any eventuality.
"The EU's position hasn't changed: we want to negotiate a good deal with our close British neighbors. But if the UK limits its options prematurely and... sleepwalks into a no-deal at the end of 2020, the EU would be well-prepared, ready to mitigate the effects on its member states," he said.
Experts say it will be hard for the EU and Britain to wrap up a comprehensive trade deal in less than a year even though they are already closely aligned on rules and regulations.
The fastest major trade pact the EU ever concluded was with South Korea, reached in 2009 after two-and-a-half years of negotiation. It came into force nearly two years after that.
Vatican ambassador to France resigns after molestation allegations
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 02:19 PM
US initial crackdown on advanced tech exports appears more restrained than feared
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 02:14 PM
Southwest pulls Boeing 737 MAX jets from schedule through April 13
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 01:33 PM
Erdogan urges resettling of 1 mln refugees in northern Syria 'peace zone'
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 01:22 PM
UAE shuts accounts of Maltese tycoon accused of journalist's murder
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 01:12 PM
Giuliani associate due in court as prosecutors seek to revoke bail
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 01:10 PM
Pakistan's Khan says millions of Muslim refugees could flee India
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 12:27 PM
Johnson uses threat of Brexit cliff-edge to demand EU trade deal by end of 2020
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 10:31 AM
Airbus shares rise after latest Boeing 737 MAX blow
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 10:24 AM
Kuwait announces new government - KUNA
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 10:22 AM
Pakistan court sentences former military ruler Musharraf to death for treason
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 10:16 AM
Miri Regev: Gideon Sa'ar betrayed Likud
Gideon Sa'ar appeals for cameras in Likud primary race
US: Now is not the time for UN to consider lifting North Korea sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 07:13 AM
Australia seizes more than half a ton of ecstasy smuggled in barbecues
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 07:12 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by