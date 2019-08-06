Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Eastern Libya force strikes Misrata air college

By REUTERS
August 6, 2019 02:58
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 Forces of the eastern Libyan National Army (LNA) loyal to Khalifa Haftar struck Misrata's air college early on Tuesday, a military source and resident said.

Misrata is a coastal city that lies to the west of the capital Tripoli and is regarded the main base of the Western Libya forces loyal to the internationally-recognized government. A Misrata resident said "massive explosions were heard across the city."

A drone air strike on Monday by Haftar's forces on the southern Libyan town of Murzuq has killed at least 43 people, a local official said. 


Related Content

Breaking news
August 6, 2019
Japan says no threat to its security from N.Korean projectile launch

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings