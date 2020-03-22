Eden Alene will represent Israel in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 22, 2020 16:19
Following the announcement of the cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest amid fears of spreading coronavirus, the Kan Public Broadcasting Corporation told Eden Alene on Sunday that she would instead represent Israel in Eurovision 2021.
