The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Eden far from a paradise as Australia bushfires hit economy

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 7, 2020 11:10
The peak summer holiday period should bring boatloads of cruise-ship passengers and other holiday makers to the Australian coastal town of Eden, with visitors thronging stores like Lynn Baxter's newsagent.
This year, Eden is anything but a paradise for Baxter and other business owners on the town's smoke-filled main street.
Just days after the entire town, including tourists, was evacuated in the face of fierce wildfires, most shops remained shuttered. Dead birds and burnt leaves littered the beachfront.
"It’s a seasonal town," Baxter told Reuters from behind the counter of her shop, adding that income was down 85-90%.
"This money, through this time of year, gets us through winter and we don’t have it now. Don't know what we're going to do."
The situation in Eden is playing out in other towns across Australia where huge bushfires have burnt through more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres) of land, killed 25 people and left thousands homeless.
Weeks into the crisis, the economic costs are mounting, potentially wrecking the central bank's hopes for a "gentle turning point" of renewed growth in gross domestic product this quarter.
"The fires have come at a time when there was already a lot of uncertainty about Australia's economic outlook," AMP's Sydney-based head of investment strategy Shane Oliver said in a telephone interview.
Oliver estimated a minimum 0.4% hit on gross domestic product (GDP) in the March quarter, which could mean growth stalled completely in the period and prompt a further interest rate cut as early as February.
"The impact on tourism is expected to be more lasting while the impact on consumer spending is the biggest unknown," Oliver said.
Australia's A$1.95 trillion economy is already limping after 28 years of recession-free expansion as cash-strapped consumers shun everything from clothes to cars while a three-year drought has hurt the farm sector.
The downturn prompted three rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) last year to an all-time low of 0.75%. Financial futures now imply a 50-50 chance of a fourth easing next month.
In signs of the early impact of the fires, data released on Tuesday showed a gauge of Australian consumer confidence slumped last week to its lowest level in more than four years.
Job advertisements suffered their largest monthly drop in seven months in December, a fall that ANZ senior economist Catherine Birch linked to the bushfire crisis.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he expected the full economic impact of the fires to be "very significant."
"All those businesses in those communities who have been impacted, been hit at exactly the wrong time of the year, when they're the busiest time," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
SMOKE ON THE WATERFRONT
In Eden, the reopening of the town following the weekend evacuation and the fact that it escaped any major fire damage has made little difference to businesses.
At least two cruise ships have bypassed the port in the past week as smoke blankets the waterfront.
Eric Wolske moved to the town with his partner two years ago, buying an antiques shop as an investment.
"Well compared to last year this time, business obviously is down," Wolske told Reuters, adding he was banking on a cruise ship due to berth later this month.
Tourism accounts for more than 3% of Australia's annual GDP and many hotels and resorts have suffered extensive damage, while many national parks are closed.
In the cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra the smoke has dented the country's clean and green image and led to the cancellation of some entertainment events.
Agricultural businesses have also been affected, with the sizeable dairy industry struggling to secure milk supplies.
Insurers have received 8,985 bushfire-related claims in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland since Nov. 8. The claims are estimated to have a loss value of A$700 million.
Still, Oliver said there was light at the end of the tunnel.
"We can see a revival from June quarter as rebuilding activity kicks in helped by insurance payouts and welfare payments," said Oliver, who still expects two RBA rate cuts this year.
Iran 'ready to come back to full compliance' in nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 11:04 AM
Netanyahu calls Chief Rabbi Yosef's statement on Soviet Jews 'outrageous'
Shallow earthquake of magnitude 6.6 strikes off Puerto Rico
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 11:01 AM
Iran considering 13 'revenge scenarios' after US strike - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 10:53 AM
Iranian official calls revenge plan 'a historic nightmare for Americans'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 10:45 AM
Four Kenyan civilians killed in al Shabaab attack on telecom mast
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 09:25 AM
Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes near Indonesia's Aceh province
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 08:56 AM
Facebook to remove 'deepfake' videos in run-up to 2020 US election
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 08:54 AM
Javad Zarif: By killing Soleimani US laid groundwork to end its regime
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/07/2020 08:26 AM
US denies Iran's Zarif a visa to attend UN meet - US official
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 07:03 AM
Pentagon says US will not violate laws of war, after Trump threats
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 01:29 AM
Top U.S. diplomat Pompeo not planning 2020 Senate run
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 01:13 AM
US created 'global anti-US fury and a worldwide rancor' by killing Soleimani
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 10:19 PM
UK reduces staff at Iran, Iraq embassies after Soleimani's death
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 10:06 PM
Harvey Weinstein charged in Los Angeles with sexual assault of two women in 2013
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 09:21 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies