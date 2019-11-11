Ehud Olmert to be hospitalized for pre-planned procedure this evening

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert will be hospitalized Monday evening at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, according to a statement issued by Olmert's office.



According to the statement seen by Channel 12, Olmert will undergo surgery will be carried out by Professor Tzvi Leader, a neurosurgery specialist and director of the Spine Surgery Unit at Ichilov.The former prime minister is expected to remain in the hospital by Wednesday, and will be hospitalized in accordance with General Security Service directives, until his release date.



His office said the announcement was intended to quell rumors that have been spreading on social media.



