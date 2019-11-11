Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Ehud Olmert to be hospitalized for pre-planned procedure this evening

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 11, 2019 17:09
Former prime minister Ehud Olmert at the 7th Annual JPost Conference in NY

Former prime minister Ehud Olmert at the 7th Annual JPost Conference in NY. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert will be hospitalized Monday evening at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, according to a statement issued by Olmert's office.

According to the statement seen by Channel 12, Olmert will undergo surgery will be carried out by Professor Tzvi Leader, a neurosurgery specialist and director of the Spine Surgery Unit at Ichilov.The former prime minister is expected to remain in the hospital by Wednesday, and will be hospitalized in accordance with General Security Service directives, until his release date.

His office said the announcement was intended to quell rumors that have been spreading on social media.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 11, 2019
Iran enriching at Fordow, IAEA confirms, as enriched uranium stock grows

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings