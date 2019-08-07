Eight Palestinians arrested in West Bank under suspicion of terror activity

IDF forces apprehended eight Palestinian men on Tuesday night for alleged involvement in terror and violent disturbances, Walla news reported.





An M-16 was found in a car in the town of Silwad near Ramallah and the three men in the car were arrested and taken to further investigations.



